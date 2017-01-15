Michael Bennett Verbally Attacks Reporter For Question About Seahawks’ Pass Rush

Share this:

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett reportedly threatened a reporter during his post-game interview following Saturday’s 36-20 divisional-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The details of Bennett’s profanity-laced tirade now are coming out, and it’s not a good look for the two-time Pro-Bowl selection.

According to USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken, Bennett was asked about the Seahawks’ pass rush and why it had trouble getting to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Bennett didn’t like the assumption that Seattle’s defensive line was unable to do its job.

“Don’t point (at us) and say we didn’t do what we needed to do,” Bennett said, according to Wolken. “OK? Don’t do that, OK? Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job, mother——. Get the —- out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face.”

“Don’t play with me! I just put my heart on the ——- field! Don’t play with me. Get the —- out of my face! Try me again and see what happens. I ain’t one of these mother—— . Don’t tell me what I didn’t do, mother——.”

Even though the reporter never attempted to answer the verbal assault, according to Wolken, Bennett grew angrier until cornerback Richard Sherman came over to calm him down.

Bennett should expect a response from the NFL about his conduct on the field and in the locker room Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images