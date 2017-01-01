Michael Floyd Delivers Block Of The Year To Spring Julian Edelman For Touchdown

Julian Edelman scored the longest touchdown of his career Sunday afternoon, with a major assist from New England Patriots teammate Michael Floyd.
During the third quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins, Edelman hauled in a pass from quarterback Tom Brady near his own 30-yard line, broke one tackle and barreled upfield. Tony Lippett appeared to have a bead on the shifty Patriots wideout, but Floyd came out of nowhere to demolish the Dolphins cornerback with a thunderous block.
Floyd’s hit cleared the road for Edelman, who sprinted the final 50 yards untouched for a 77-yard touchdown.
Floyd also caught a touchdown pass earlier in the game, his first since the Patriots claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals last month.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP