Michael Floyd Delivers Block Of The Year To Spring Julian Edelman For Touchdown

Share this:

Tweet







Julian Edelman scored the longest touchdown of his career Sunday afternoon, with a major assist from New England Patriots teammate Michael Floyd.

During the third quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins, Edelman hauled in a pass from quarterback Tom Brady near his own 30-yard line, broke one tackle and barreled upfield. Tony Lippett appeared to have a bead on the shifty Patriots wideout, but Floyd came out of nowhere to demolish the Dolphins cornerback with a thunderous block.

Floyd’s hit cleared the road for Edelman, who sprinted the final 50 yards untouched for a 77-yard touchdown.

#MichaelFloyd has been blocking well on perimeter as well. Catches are 👍🏻, but ya earn BIG👍🏻 in NE when ya melt the defender for a big play pic.twitter.com/kKcReQDDD8 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 1, 2017

Block city from Michael Floyd pic.twitter.com/WOsqqc2taz — Mike Mutnansky (@MutWEEI) January 1, 2017

Floyd also caught a touchdown pass earlier in the game, his first since the Patriots claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals last month.