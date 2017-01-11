Mike Francesa Confuses George Karl For Jerry Sloan, And Things Get Awkward

Share this:

Everyone makes mistakes in their line of work, especially those who host a five-and-a-half-hour radio show every day.

But that doesn’t make those mistakes any less embarrassing or hilarious.

Longtime New York sports radio host Mike Francesa was joined Tuesday by George Karl, the former NBA coach whose controversial new book has stirred up all sorts of controversy.

Apparently Francesa didn’t read up on Karl’s bio, though. Right off the bat, Francesa started discussing the classic 1998 NBA Finals series in which Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot buried George Karl and the Utah Jazz.

Except Karl never coached for the Jazz.

Francesa had former Sonics coach George Karl in studio today. I'm pretty sure he thought he was interviewing former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/wcXIZ2PmrZ — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 11, 2017

Francesa somehow confused Karl for Jerry Sloan, who coached Utah from 1988 to 2011. Karl did meet Jordan’s Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals while coaching the Seattle SuperSonics, but Chicago won that decisive Game 6 handily, 87-75.

That mix-up created a pretty awkward moment, as Karl had to remind Francesa that he wasn’t, in fact, talking to Jerry Sloan.

Francesa somewhat found his bearings when Karl started talking about the 1996 Finals — “Was Game 6 close? I thought it was close” — but we’re still not 100 percent sure he knows what’s going on here. Then again, that wouldn’t be the first time.

