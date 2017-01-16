Mike Tomlin Called The Patriots A Bad Word In Steelers Post-Victory Speech

Share this:

Tweet







Each week after a Patriots win, the team’s website posts a video from New England’s locker room showing the players coming off the field and a snippet of both Bill Belichick’s postgame speech and a team captain breaking down the team in a huddle.

The segment is heavily edited because grown adults and especially football players and coaches use profane language that some might be offended by. The public got to hear Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s full remarks after Pittsburgh advanced to face the Patriots in the AFC Championship after beating the Kansas City Chiefs because wide receiver Antonio Brown decided to stream a Facebook Live video to his account.

Tomlin used a bad word to describe the Patriots, which isn’t really news because as previously mentioned grown adults sometimes do that, but fans of New England tend to get a bit offended at any hint of disrespect thrown their team’s way.

Here’s what Tomlin had to say in the video, via For The Win.

“When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said,” Tomlin said. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We spotted those (expletives) a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the (expletive) morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. Because some of us might not like the damn (unintelligible). The chest pounding. Keep a low profile.”

After Tomlin finished, another person in the Steelers’ locker room said “keep cool on social media, this is about us, nobody else.” That’s ironic, of course, because all of this was posted to social media by Brown. Doh.

It’s still up.

Steelers players and coaches might want to keep quiet in the future when Brown is around.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images