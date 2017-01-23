Mike Tomlin Given Crying Jordan Treatment On Twitter After Steelers’ Loss To Patriots

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell one game short of Super Bowl LI, losing to the New England Patriots 36-17 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

As is customary on social media in this day and age, members of a sports team on the losing end often are given the Crying Jordan treatment on Twitter. Following Sunday’s loss, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin received the brunt of the social media trend, and as always, it was pretty hilarious.

Members of the New England Patriots certainly hope they won’t be recipients of the Crying Jordan treatment following Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images