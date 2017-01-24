Mike Tomlin ‘Not Alarmed’ By Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement Speculation

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t panicking over Ben Roethlisberger’s uncertain future in the sport.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reacted Tuesday to comments Roethlisberger made earlier in the day, in which he suggested he might retire this offseason. Tomlin told reporters he’s calm about Roethlisberger’s situation and will talk to the veteran Steelers quarterback.

“He said it, so you do take it seriously,” Tomlin said at his season-ending press conference, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. “That’s a fair assessment where he is in his career. I’m not alarmed by it. That’s football. Obviously, I’m hopeful he returns. His potential for returning or not returning would weigh heavily in our planning. I’m not alarmed by that process.

The Steelers lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Afterward, Roethlisberger, 34, criticized the ability of Pittsburgh’s younger players to handle the pressure of the late postseason. Whether he was foreshadowing an eventful offseason remains to be seen.

Tomlin and Roethlisberger haven’t conducted their season-ending exit interview yet. That talk should take place in the coming days, and the team will determine how to proceed from there.

“He and I haven’t visited officially yet,” Tomlin said. “I’ll have a better assessment when we do.”

Tomlin is keeping his cool for now, as any poised leader would. If and when the time to press the panic button comes, he’ll do so with the benefit of at least a few days of consideration.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images