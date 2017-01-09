Mike Tyson Sides With Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy, Vows To Train Singer For Potential Boxing Match

Share this:

Mike Tyson might have just swung the balance of 2017’s first super-fight in Chris Brown’s favor.

The former world heavyweight champion announced Sunday he’ll train Brown for his potential boxing match against Soulja Boy, upping the ante in the celebrity feud.

Brown and Soulja Boy are rumored to be ready to fight each other in the ring after they traded barbs on social media last week, and tensions between them escalated with Floyd Mayweather’s involvement as both the promoter of the would-be celebrity boxing match and Soulja’s Boy’s trainer.

Well, Tyson now has picked his side, sending a stern warning to Soulja Boy (warning: video contains graphic language).

Mike Tyson is training Chris brown for his fight against Souljah Boy 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/A9QmwQkfDk — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 9, 2017

The Brown vs. Soulja Boy fight remains unscheduled, but large bets and even bigger trash talk suggest it’s inevitable.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images