Military Members, Veterans Can Vote For Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Play Of December

by on Sun, Jan 1, 2017 at 11:57AM
Are you an active military member or a veteran with a mortgage to pay? If so, you can vote for your favorite Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind play of December, and you could have your mortgage paid for a year.

Here are the three Boston Bruins plays you can vote for.

Play No. 1: David Pastrnak’s breakaway goal vs. Avalanche on Dec. 8

Play No. 2: Zdeno Chara’s goal vs. Ducks on Dec. 15

Play No. 3: Frank Vatrano’s first goal of 2016 vs. Panthers on Dec. 22

Make sure to read the official rules before entering, then completely fill out the form below to enter the Military and Veterans Exciting Rewind Giveaway.

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Dec. 24, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $3,900 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

