Military Members, Veterans Can Vote For Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Play Of December

Share this:

Tweet







Are you an active military member or a veteran with a mortgage to pay? If so, you can vote for your favorite Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind play of December, and you could have your mortgage paid for a year.

Here are the three Boston Bruins plays you can vote for.

Play No. 1: David Pastrnak’s breakaway goal vs. Avalanche on Dec. 8



Play No. 2: Zdeno Chara’s goal vs. Ducks on Dec. 15



Play No. 3: Frank Vatrano’s first goal of 2016 vs. Panthers on Dec. 22



Make sure to read the official rules before entering, then completely fill out the form below to enter the Military and Veterans Exciting Rewind Giveaway.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images