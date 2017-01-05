Military Veteran Attends First Dallas Stars Game With His Service Dog

Share this:

Dogs can do pretty much anything, especially service dogs.

That includes accompanying someone to an NHL game.

Military veteran Nevada Grassie attended his first Dallas Stars game at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. His loyal service dog, K-9 Six, sat with him in the seat to his left.

Grassie told Sportsnet during an in-game interview that his service dog “accompanies me on all my adventures and helps me out with everything that I’m in need of.”

Check out the interview in the video below.