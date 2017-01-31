MIT Freshmen Crew Member Shares Experience With Trump’s Travel Ban

Share this:

On Friday, president Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from seven predominately-Muslim countries.

Many have expressed their displeasure with Trump’s decision, including professional athletes and other members of the sports world. While many are talking about it, Niki Rahmati is actually living it.

Rahmati is a freshman at MIT, where she is a member of the freshmen crew team. Rahamati, who’s Iranian, was home visiting family in Tehran when news broke that Trump’s travel ban could be coming into effect. As the executive order had not been officially signed, she changed her flight to Saturday, hoping to return to Boston.

Her trip was put on hold, though, as she was stopped at her gate at a Qatari airport where she learned the news that the ban had officially been put into action. Now, the MIT freshman is trapped in Iran, despite having a valid multiple-entry student visa.

Rahmati broke her silence on Saturday when she shared her powerful story via Facebook.

