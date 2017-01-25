MLB Rumors: Greg Holland, Rockies Agree To One-Year Contract Worth $7M

Share this:

The Colorado Rockies reportedly are continuing their busy offseason by adding a big-name reliever.

The Rockies have agreed to a one-year contract with Greg Holland pending a physical, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal confirmed via a source Wednesday. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was the first to report that Colorado was close to signing Holland, while Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan offered more details on the right-hander’s reported contract.

Source: Greg Holland's deal with the Rockies is one year, $7M guaranteed. Non-closing incentives take it to $10M. Could get $14M as closer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2017

Holland hasn’t pitched in a major league game since September 2015, missing the entire 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Before his injury, though, the 31-year-old was a dominant closer in the Kansas City Royals’ bullpen, earning back-to-back All-Star nods in 2013 and 2014 while recording 93 saves over that two-year span. Holland tallied 32 saves in 2015 before his season was cut short.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly were among Holland’s “aggressive suitors” back in November as they hunted for another back-end bullpen option. The Red Sox later acquired setup man Tyler Thornburg in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rockies, meanwhile, will add Holland to their list of offseason acquisitions that also includes outfielder Ian Desmond.

