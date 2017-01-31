Mohamed Sanu, Logan Ryan Evaluate Each Other As Former Roommates

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Former Rutgers suite-mates could, and probably will, go head to head Sunday in Super Bowl LI. So, before New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu become combatants, how would they assess one another as roommates?

“Logan was a great roommate — very clean guy,” Sanu said Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night. “Very clean.”

Hmm. Not a lot of bulletin board material there.

“He was a good roommate,” Ryan said earlier this week. “He was clean. He was cordial. He was always on time if we had to go somewhere. That’s respectful. I’m a cordial guy too. I don’t like to be late.”

“I was always on time,” Sanu said. “I hate being late. … That was why we would always jell. We would always wake up at the same time.”

Sanu, who played as a wildcat quarterback at Rutgers, is 5 of 5 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the NFL. He hasn’t attempted a pass since 2014 and played coy when asked how it would feel to get the opportunity in the Super Bowl. But, say, if he attempted a pass, how would it feel to burn Ryan with a well timed throw?

“It would be fun to go against him,” Sanu said. “We’re going to have fun on Sunday.”

These guys must really like each other.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images