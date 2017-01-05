NBA, Adidas Reveal 2017 All-Star Game Uniforms, And They’re Kind Of Boring

Share this:

With the NBA All-Star Game being in New Orleans this season, you might think the league would get festive with its uniforms.

However, you’d be very wrong.

NBA and Adidas unveiled the uniforms for the 2017 All-Star game, and they’re pretty darn boring. While last year’s unis were plain in a minimalist way, this season’s are just straight-up plain, going heavy on light and dark gray with touches of red and blue. The jerseys also simply have “All-Star” on the front rather than East and West, which were relegated to the shorts.

The official 2017 @NBAAllStar uniforms have been unveiled. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/75TmGy8yAV — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 5, 2017

The uniforms aren’t ugly per se, they’re just underwhelming, especially considering the NBA went with the New Orleans theme when the All-Star Game was held there in 2014.

Those 2014 uniforms have their own issues, but still.

The game itself should be good, though, and the new unis shouldn’t look bad on the court, so there’s really not much to complain about in the end.

