NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions For Every Team

Conference play has started in college basketball, so now is a good time to look at the players NBA teams will heavily scout over the next few months.

The Boston Celtics would have the best chance to win the draft lottery if the regular season ended Tuesday. The Celtics have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, but a previous trade has netted them (no pun intended) a 2017 first-round pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, they also own Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick (in addition to last season’s first-rounder).

Boston can use this pick to add another talented young player to an already impressive roster, or it could try to trade the selection in a package for a superstar player who’ll take the franchise to a championship level.

The Philadelphia 76ers could have two lottery picks this season. If the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick falls outside the top three, which seems likely at this point, it’ll be sent to Philly as part of a prior trade.

Here’s our first NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Jan. 3).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

4. Miami Heat: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Dallas Mavericks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

7. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers if outside top three): Jonathan Isaac, PF, FSU

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

9. Denver Nuggets: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

11. Sacramento Kings: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

12. Orlando Magic: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

13. Detroit Pistons: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

14. New York Knicks: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

15. Washington Wizards: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

16. Chicago Bulls: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

17. Indiana Pacers: Edrice Adebayo, C, Kentucky

18. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

19. Atlanta Hawks: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

20. Charlotte Hornets: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Hamidou Diallo, Prep School

22: Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

23. Memphis Grizzlies: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

24. Los Angeles Clippers: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

25. Utah Jazz: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

26. Toronto Raptors: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State

27. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame SF, Clemson

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

29. San Antonio Spurs: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images