NBA Mock Draft 2017: Fresh First-Round Pick Predictions For Every Team

The prize of the 2017 NBA Draft is Washington Huskies point guard Markelle Fultz.

It’s early, sure, and Lonzo Ball of UCLA could make it a two-way competition for the top pick, but Fultz is the clear leader at the moment.

Markelle Fultz last 3 games, averaging 33.7 points on 54% FG. Doesn't turn 19 until May. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) January 23, 2017

Fultz is dominating the competition, particularly at the offensive end of the floor. He’s not a bad shooter, but he’s most effective when driving to the basket. It helps when you’re 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and have great upper body strength.

Fultz is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for Washington. He’s scored 20 or more points in 14 of the Huskies’ 19 games, and he’s hit the 30-point mark in three straight. Fultz is a pretty good playmaker, too, and effectively runs the pick-and-roll.

The Washington star is the type of well-rounded player who can enter the pros and make an immediate impact.

Here’s our third NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Jan. 24).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Miami Heat: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Dallas Mavericks: Jonathan Isaac, PF, FSU

6. Philadelphia 76ers: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

8. Sacramento Kings: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

9. Orlando Magic: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Edrice Adebayo, C, Kentucky

12. Denver Nuggets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

13. New York Knicks: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

14. Detroit Pistons: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

15. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

16. Chicago Bulls: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

17. Indiana Pacers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

18. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

19. Washington Wizards: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

20. Memphis Grizzlies: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

22. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

23. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Hamidou Diallo, Prep School

24. Utah Jazz: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

25. Toronto Raptors: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State

26. Los Angeles Clippers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

27. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

28. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

29. San Antonio Spurs: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images