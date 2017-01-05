NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Available For Trade; Celtics Interested?

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and other NBA teams already got turned down once trying to land Jimmy Butler. But it looks like they’ll get another shot.

The Chicago Bulls put Butler on the trade market “weeks ago,” league sources told Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, informing teams “through backchannels” that their star shooting guard is available “for the right price.”

Butler was a top-tier trade target in the summer before the Bulls acquired Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo in free agency, causing them to take Butler off the market as they eyed a 2016-17 playoff run. According to Bucher, Chicago held off on seeking a trade for Butler after the team got off to a hot start this season, but now is willing to deal its star player after dropping to below .500 entering the New Year.

The bottom line, per Bucher, is that the Bulls aren’t 100 percent committed to making Butler their franchise cornerstone.

“League sources say the Bulls have been uncertain about building around Butler even after signing him to a 5-year, $95 million extension (in 2015),” Bucher said.

Butler’s numbers speak for themselves; he’s averaging career highs in points (25.2) and rebounds (6.8) per game while also adding 4.5 assists per game and shooting 46 percent from the floor. The Celtics almost certainly will inquire about Butler, considering they reportedly made a “strong” push for the All-Star guard last summer.

Yet Butler’s numbers — as well as his 52-point outburst Monday night — also mean his price tag could be very high, especially after he signed a long-term deal. Either way, Butler’s reported availability should make for an entertaining few weeks before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

