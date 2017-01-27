NBA Rumors: Celtics Told Knicks They Don’t Want Carmelo Anthony Trade

Share this:

Danny Ainge’s stance reportedly is clear: Thanks, but no thanks.

The Boston Celtics let the New York Knicks know they have no interest in trading for forward Carmelo Anthony, sources told ESPN. Anthony has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, with the Celtics reportedly among the teams the Knicks reached out to about a potential deal.

According to ESPN, there were exploratory talks between the Celtics and Knicks last season, but those obviously didn’t lead to a trade and Boston apparently is content stepping away from the negotiating table as New York seeks a suitor for its star this season.

Anthony, a nine-time NBA All-Star, entered Friday averaging 22.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.6 minutes per game. He would add some scoring punch to the Celtics, who entered Friday with a 27-18 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference. But Anthony, whose contract runs through next season, also is turning 33 in May, and there have long been questions about his commitment on the defensive end and his overall leadership.

Perhaps Trader Danny will make a move soon with the abundance of assets the Celtics have at their disposal. Just don’t expect Melo to come walking through that door, for better or worse.

