NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Ready To Sign Max-Money Extension With Kings

It seems DeMarcus Cousins isn’t on the trading block after all.

The Sacramento Kings big man intends to sign a maximum-money contract extension to keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season, CSN California reported Tuesday. The deal reportedly would be worth around $207 million.

Cousins is eligible for the NBA’s designated player exception under the new CBA, meaning the Kings can give him an additional five years on the four-year max deal he signed in 2013. Sacramento and the center would have to wait until July 1 to make anything official, though.

The report comes as bad news to Boston Celtics fans, as Cousins’ name has been kicked around in trade rumors with the club for years.

It’s no surprise, however, the Kings want Boogie around for the long-term, as he’s currently averaging 28.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34.6 minutes per game while Sacramento sat at 16-22 as of Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images