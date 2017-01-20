NBA Rumors: Hawks, Pelicans Discussed Potential Dwight Howard Trade

Share this:

Could Superman soon land in The Big Easy?

The Pelicans recently had exploratory talks with the Hawks about a possible trade involving Atlanta big man Dwight Howard, several league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe. It’s unclear how interested New Orleans was in trying to land the eight-time NBA All-Star, and there reportedly was not unanimous support within the organization for acquiring Howard.

The talks reportedly occurred in the days that followed the Jan. 5 matchup between the Pelicans and Hawks at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans big man Anthony Davis picked up two quick fouls while battling with Howard in that matchup, which the Hawks won 99-94.

The Pelicans have been searching for both consistency and an identity since Davis broke into the league and gave the organization a legitimate superstar. It’s been a difficult process, especially as the team sits within striking distance of both the eighth seed in the Western Conference and last place. Acquiring Howard wouldn’t quite be the splash it would have been several years ago, but it certainly would signify the Pelicans are gunning for the playoffs rather than tanking.

Howard, who turned 31 last month, signed a three-year, $70.5 million contract with the Hawks this past offseason. He entered Friday averaging 13.7 points and 13 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.

