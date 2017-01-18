NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Shopping Ricky Rubio, Kings Interested

Share this:

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season.

At 14-27 they are currently three games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. With new coach Tom Thibodeau and a young roster that includes budding stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, the T’Wolves were expected to make a leap from last season but even Thibodeau hasn’t been able to fix their defensive issues overnight.

Minnesota’s roster is flawed. It lacks shooting as the Wolves get only 23.3 points per game from beyond the arc which ranks third-worst in the NBA. As such, it appears that the Timberwolves are looking to make a change in their backcourt and the odd man out could be veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the T’Wolves are actively shopping Rubio and packaging him with guard Shabazz Muhammad in an attempt to get a “bridge guard,” who could start now but give way to rookie Kris Dunn when he is ready to start. Thibodeau drafted Dunn with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been bringing him along slowly behind Rubio.

The team that has had the most interest in Rubio, according to Wojnarowski, has been the Sacramento Kings but the Timberwolves haven’t been enamored by their offer. Minnesota would like to get a guard that stretch the floor alongside Wiggins and fellow slasher Zach LaVine, neither of whom are particularly proficient from deep.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 23.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images