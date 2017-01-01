NBA Rumors: Will Rajon Rondo’s Benching Lead To Trade Deadline Move?

Share this:

Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo recently was benched by head coach Fred Hoiberg, and the situation could reach a point where the veteran point guard is wearing a different jersey by the end of the season.

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com wrote Saturday that “Rondo acknowledged that if the Bulls continue to keep him on the bench, he will speak to management about trying to find a new team.”

The Bulls were expected to be a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference after signing Rondo and likely Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade as free agents over the summer. But Chicago has struggled and sits outside the playoff picture in ninth place with a disappointing 16-18 record.

Rondo is averaging 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. He leads the Bulls in assists, leads the team’s guards in rebounding and ranks third overall on the team in steals. Rondo clearly is the best point guard on this Bulls roster, and his benching is another example of why Hoiberg isn’t suited to be an NBA coach.

Rondo wouldn’t be a bad addition to a contending team in need of backcourt depth for the playoffs, but it would need to be the right fit in a strong locker room because his personality is pretty strong.

Still, the Bulls are better off trying to make it work with Rondo and figuring out his future after the season. Michael Carter-Williams and Jerami Grant aren’t good enough point guards for a team with playoff aspirations.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images