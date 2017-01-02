NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Taking Calls On Paul Millsap

Share this:

One of the NBA’s best big men could be on the trading block.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly fielding trade offers for Paul Millsap.

Sources tell ESPN that the Hawks are fearful of losing Millsap without any return, as he will be a free agent at season’s end. The team experienced a similar situation this past offseason when center Al Horford signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Windhorst reports that the Hawks are not actively shopping Millsap, but they are taking calls on him, as well as other pending free agents such as Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha. Millsap himself appears to be willing to move on as well, as ESPN’s Chris Hayes has reported that he has already decided to opt out of the final year of his contract to test free agency this offseason.

The concern for a potential Millsap trade, according to ESPN, is that the Hawks may be seeking too much in return. However, a team desperate for an interior presence may be willing to pay the price.

Atlanta is currently 17-16 on the season, which is good for the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images