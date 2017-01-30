NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Open To Waiving No-Trade Clause For Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics, seemingly by all accounts, aren’t terribly interested in trading for Carmelo Anthony. That’s what they’re reportedly saying, at least.

But, man, it really seems like the New York Knicks would love to get their division rivals involved somehow.

We’ve already heard the Knicks reportedly want to deal their All-Star swingman, and New York reached out to both Boston and the Los Angeles Clippers in an attempt to make a deal. The Celtics didn’t appear too interested, but the Knicks eventually circled back, according to reports, to gauge Boston’s interest in being the third team to facilitate a three-way trade that would have Anthony landing with the Clippers.

The Boston Globe also reported Sunday, citing a source, that the Celtics would be one of the teams Anthony would waive his no-trade clause to join. An NBA source also told the Globe that Celtics coach Brad Stevens is open to bringing Anthony to Boston, but there’s hesitation on the part of Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Anthony’s reported willingness to waive his NTC is an interesting development. When the Anthony trade rumors started to surface a few weeks ago, the Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers were the two teams Anthony reportedly would consider waiving the clause to join.

It will be interesting to see how the Anthony saga plays out leading up to the Feb. 23 trade deadline. The no-trade clause gives him leverage, although you have to wonder whether the end of the road is near for Anthony in New York, as the Knicks continue to struggle.

H/t to Pro Basketball Talk

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Images