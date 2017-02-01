NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Inquired About Mavericks’ Deron Williams

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers need another point guard before beginning their championship defense in April.

Kyrie Irving is a superstar point guard, but he’s not an elite playmaker. He’s most effective as a scorer, and when he’s on the bench, the Cavs’ lack of depth shows. Kay Felder is the only other point guard on Cleveland’s roster, and that’s a real problem.

In the meantime, making a move before next month’s NBA trade deadline probably is the best move for the Cavs, and USA Today’s Sam Amick wrote about that Tuesday.

“The Cavs could take the trade route too, of course, and they are known to have inquired about the Dallas Mavericks’ Deron Williams,” Amick wrote.

“The 32-year-old, three-time All-Star is in the final year of his deal ($9 million), and it’s worth noting that Dallas has shown interest in the Cavs’ Iman Shumpert previously when he was a free agent (he’s owed a combined $31 million for this season and the next two, with a player option for 2018-19).

The Mavericks have the third-worst record in the Western Conference, but they’re still only four games out of a playoff spot. If Dallas decides to be a seller at the trade deadline and tries to improve its draft lottery status, Williams would be a player worth moving.

Williams no longer is a star point guard, but he’s averaging a respectable 13.5 points and 7.1 assists for the Mavs this season. He’d certainly be an upgrade to Cleveland’s backcourt mess.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images