NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Were Interested In Trading For Paul Millsap

Share this:

Tweet







The Atlanta Hawks reportedly were fielding offers for veteran forward Paul Millsap, and then they decided to change their stance.

The change of heart, however, did not come from a lack of suitors as the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers all had interest, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers would be an intriguing landing spot for Millsap as they have a promising young nucleus and are in need of a veteran big man who can stretch the floor. The Hawks’ asking price might have been a little steep, as they reportedly wanted a first-round pick in return. The Lakers are unable to guarantee a first-round pick until the 2021 draft and would be wise to keep their young core together in lieu of picking up Millsap, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Hawks, who are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, could change their stance a few more times before the NBA trade deadline, and it might be in their best interest to do so as they aren’t likely to challenge the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

While it’s unlikely that Millsap will be suiting up in the purple and gold this season, nothing is out of the question with owner Jim Buss’ window to make the team competitive coming to an end.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images