NBA Trade Rumors: Nets ‘Actively Shopping’ Brook Lopez Before Deadline

Share this:

Tweet







The Brooklyn Nets have almost zero quality assets to deal before next month’s NBA trade deadline.

The Boston Celtics have the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets at the 2017 NBA Draft, and the C’s also own Brooklyn’s 2018 first rounder.

Brooklyn doesn’t have any players with much value, except for veteran center Brook Lopez. Keith Smith of RealGM is reporting Lopez is on the block.

While BRK has no incentive to tank, they view traded picks as a sunk cost and want to recoup value from current roster as much as possible. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 30, 2017

It was reported in January that Brooklyn was seeking multiple first-round picks in any trade for Lopez, but that doesn’t seem reasonable given the strength of the 2017 draft class. This class is loaded with high-end talent, and teams probably won’t trade first rounders in the lottery without getting tremendous value in return.

Lopez, to his credit, is having a nice season. He’s averaging 20.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, and he’s avoided injury as well. His contract might not be easy to trade, though. It carries a salary above $20 million and expires next season.

The Nets might not get amazing value in return for Lopez if they ultimately trade him. But it doesn’t hurt to at least try and move Lopez because he’s the only quality asset they have to stockpile some good picks and/or players.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images