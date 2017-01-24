Nerf Releasing New Blasters That Let You Fire Foam Cars Instead Of Darts

Share this:

Kids really do have much cooler toys these days.

In the latest example of intriguing but non-essential additions to planet earth, ever-popular toy Company Nerf will release a new line of toy guns that let you shoot foam cars, according to Gizmodo.

The “Nitro” line will release sometime during the summer and, as you can see, will have plenty of practical applications.

Presumably much safer than Hot Wheels, we can’t find a good reason for you not to launch one of these at your little brother, best friend or boss.

The Nitro line will be available in a variety of sets, with the crown jewel being the “Motofury Rapid Rally Set.” That particular set features long and high-jump ramps, nine foam cars and the line’s only motorized blaster.

The Motofury will be the line’s most expensive set, selling for $50, with other sets selling for as little as $10.