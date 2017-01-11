NESN To Broadcast Two NWHL Games Between Boston Pride And New York Riveters

Share this:

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The National Women’s Hockey League and NESN (New England Sports Network), home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, announced today that NESN will air two Boston Pride games during the second half of the league’s season.

Saturday, January 21 Boston Pride at New York Riveters 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 Boston Pride at New York Riveters 4 p.m.

Both games feature the defending Isobel Cup champion Pride facing the New York Riveters at Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark and will air on NESNplus. Fans can find the NESNplus channel in their area by visiting NESN.com/nesn-channel-listings.

“We believe strongly in the broadcast value of women’s hockey,” said NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan. “We’re very happy that NESN agrees and will make these two games available to their more than four million viewers. Big thanks to NESN for its support of the NWHL and women’s hockey.”

Both games will still be available for fans via Cheddar and NWHL Cross Ice Pass. In the NWHL’s inaugural season of 2015-16, NESN jumped in as the league’s first television partner.

“NESN is proud to continue our association with the NWHL in its second season,” said Joseph Maar, NESN’s Vice President of Programming & Production, Executive Producer. “These games between the Pride and Riveters will feature some of the best women’s hockey players in the country, so we hope fans will tune in.”

About the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL)

The NWHL is the first professional women’s hockey league in North America to pay its players. The inaugural season began October 11, 2015 with the Founding Four: Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale and New York Riveters. On March 12, 2016, the Pride became the first team in NWHL history to raise the Isobel Cup.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 15 sports web sites in the U.S. and recently launched NESN Fuel, an automotive enthusiast, car buyers, and racing fan website. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).