New 49ers GM John Lynch Doesn’t Mind Some Arrogance From Kyle Shanahan

Share this:

Tweet







The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves around the NFL on Sunday when they hired Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate John Lynch as their general manager, despite having no previous front-office experience.

While the general manager position in San Francisco has now been filled, the team is still without a head coach. However, many expect Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to take over the reigns some time after Super Bowl LI.

Shanahan has been rumored for the job for quite some time, and for good reason. He made his case as one of the better offensive minds this season, as the Falcons were the league’s highest-scoring team during the regular season, averaging 33.8 points per game.

Atlanta’s offensive prowess was on full display in its divisional-round game against the Seattle Seahawks, which ended in a convincing 36-20 Falcons’ win. Lynch called the game as a member of Fox’s broadcast crew, and gave a rather interesting endorsement of Shanahan as a potential head coach.

“I think Kyle goes into these interviews and maybe comes off a little confident, a little arrogant, I don’t care,” Lynch said. “I want an arrogant coach. I want a confident coach. I’d be hiring that guy in a second.”

You can listen to Lynch’s full comment in the video below.

After Super Bowl LI concludes, Lynch might just get his wish in hiring Shanahan.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images