New England Revolution Release 2017 Regular-Season Schedule

Local soccer fans now have many more dates to circle on their calendars.

Major League Soccer on Thursday released its complete 2017 regular season schedule, and the New England Revolution now can plot their course through the campaign.

The Revs will open their 34-game slate on March 4 when they visit the Colorado Rapids. New England will play its home opener on March 11 at Gillette Stadium against Orlando City.

The regular season will end on Oct. 22, and the Revolution will visit the Montreal Impact that day in a game which could be full of playoff implications.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images