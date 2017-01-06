New Hampshire Native Matt Bonner’s NBA Retirement Video Is A Must-Watch

Share this:

Matt Bonner won’t be getting the call to Springfield any time soon, but as far as retirement announcements go, it’ll be hard to find any better than the Red Mamba’s.

The San Antonio Spurs forward and Concord, N.H., native called it quits on his NBA career Friday. Bonner was no superstar, averaging just 5.8 points and 16.9 minutes per game over his 12-year career, but his self-deprecating humor and unique background helped him garner a devoted following.

Bonner provided the best evidence of that Friday in a brief retirement video that’s nothing short of awesome.

I made a video. pic.twitter.com/NQSvvCnhD5 — Matt Bonner (@MattBonner_SAS) January 6, 2017

From his initial announcement — “I am retiring from playing competitive basketball at any level above the Concord men’s league over-35 division” — to his soaring dunk attempt at the end of the video, Bonner hits it out of the park. And apparently the NBA’s stars approved.

Well played, Matt.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images