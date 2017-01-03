NFL Draft 2017: Miami QB Brad Kaaya To Forego Senior Season, Enter Draft

The Miami Hurricanes will need to find a new starting quarterback next season.
Brad Kaaya announced on Monday that he would be forgoing his senior season and is opting to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Kaaya certainly made his mark in Miami over the course of his three years as the Hurricanes starting quarterback, as he will leave the university holding the all-time school records in passing yards with 9,968 and completions with 720.
At 6’4″ and 215 pounds, Kaaya has the ideal quarterback frame that NFL scouts typically look for, and there is a good chance he is one of first five quarterbacks taken in the draft.
Kaaya has the opportunity to be the first Miami quarterback drafted in over a decade. The last to do so was Ken Dorsey, who was selected in the seventh round in 2003.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP