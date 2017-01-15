NFL Has More Questions For Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott About Assault Accusations

Share this:

The NFL still has some questions for Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott regarding the domestic assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend in July.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league submitted follow-up questions to Elliott that he is still in the process of completing. Sources told Schefter that any discipline that could be levied by the league would not take place until the 2017 season.

Elliott’s ex-girlfriend told Columbus, Ohio police that the running back assaulted her in her parked car in July, according to the initial report. Elliott was not arrested and has maintained that he did nothing wrong throughout the process.

The star running back answered questions from the league during the season and has complied fully with the investigation, according to Schefter. Under the league’s personal conduct policy, the NFL can suspend a player even though they were not arrested.

Elliott led the league in rushing during his first season and helped lead the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

