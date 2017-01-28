NFL Looking Into Steelers’ Injury Report On Le’Veon Bell Prior To AFC Title Game

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Steelers played much of the AFC Championship Game without one of their best players.

Star running back Le’Veon Bell was limited to just 11 snaps and exited the game early due to a groin injury, one that he later revealed he’d been dealing with for a couple of weeks.

As all injuries of that nature are required to appear on the team’s injury list, it was reported Friday that the NFL will be investigating whether or not the Steelers properly listed Bell’s injury.

NFL now looking into whether the Steelers failed to list RB Le'Veon Bell properly on injury report last week, per league official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2017

If the league does find negligence on part of the Steelers, there’s a chance the team could face harsh punishment. After it was deemed that the Seattle Seahawks improperly reported Richard Sherman’s knee injury, the league docked Seattle of a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images