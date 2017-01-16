NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Entering Conference Championships

Share this:

The NFL playoffs are down to four teams as we enter next week’s AFC and NFC Championship Games.

For the other 28 teams, it’s time to look toward the NFL Draft, where the final piece of the championship puzzle could be waiting. This year’s class is heavy on stud defensive prospects, which is good news for teams not in need of a franchise quarterback.

Here’s our eighth 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

6. New York Jets: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

7. San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington

20. Denver Broncos: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

21. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

22. Miami Dolphins: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

24. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

27. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

28. Dallas Cowboys: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

29. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

30. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images