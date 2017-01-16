NFL Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Entering Conference Championships

The NFL playoffs are down to four teams as we enter next week’s AFC and NFC Championship Games.
For the other 28 teams, it’s time to look toward the NFL Draft, where the final piece of the championship puzzle could be waiting. This year’s class is heavy on stud defensive prospects, which is good news for teams not in need of a franchise quarterback.
Here’s our eighth 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
6. New York Jets: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
7. San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington
20. Denver Broncos: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
21. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, CB, Iowa
22. Miami Dolphins: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
24. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
27. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
28. Dallas Cowboys: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
29. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
30. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
