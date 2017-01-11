NFL

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks After Clemson Vs. Alabama Classic

Wed, Jan 11, 2017
You can bet NFL scouts and front office personnel paid strict attention to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson and Alabama.

Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson gave an all-time performance with nearly 500 total yards and four total touchdowns in a 35-31 win. He boosted his draft stock in the process and made himself stand out in a weak quarterback class.

Alabama has several players expected to be picked in Round 1, mostly on defense. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who’s probably the best among them, didn’t have a great game against Clemson.

Here’s our seventh 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
10. Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles):Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
13. Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington
20. Denver Broncos: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
21. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, CB, Iowa
22. Miami Dolphins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
24. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
26. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
27. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
28. Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
30. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
31. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

