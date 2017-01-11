NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks After Clemson Vs. Alabama Classic

Share this:

You can bet NFL scouts and front office personnel paid strict attention to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson and Alabama.

Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson gave an all-time performance with nearly 500 total yards and four total touchdowns in a 35-31 win. He boosted his draft stock in the process and made himself stand out in a weak quarterback class.

Alabama has several players expected to be picked in Round 1, mostly on defense. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who’s probably the best among them, didn’t have a great game against Clemson.

Here’s our seventh 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

10. Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles):Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

13. Arizona Cardinals: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

18. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington

20. Denver Broncos: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

21. Detroit Lions: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

22. Miami Dolphins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

24. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

26. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

27. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

28. Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

30. Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

31. Dallas Cowboys: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

