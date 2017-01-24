NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks With Super Bowl Matchup Set

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston, but for the other 30 NFL teams, it’s time to look at the 2017 draft.
Defense wins championships, and that’s the theme of this draft class. This year’s group is loaded with quality pass rushers and run stoppers, led by Texas A&M star Myles Garrett, who’s been atop mock drafts and rankings throughout the season.
In fact, it’s very possible we see two defensive ends selected in the top five as Garrett and Alabama stud Jonathan Allen both grade out as top prospects.
Here’s our ninth 2017 NFL mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
6. New York Jets: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
7. San Diego Chargers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
8. Carolina Panthers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
17. Washington Redskins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
18. Tennessee Titans: Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington
20. Denver Broncos: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
21. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
22. Miami Dolphins: Desmond King, CB, Iowa
23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
24. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
28. Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
29. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
31. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
