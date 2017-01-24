NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks With Super Bowl Matchup Set

Share this:

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston, but for the other 30 NFL teams, it’s time to look at the 2017 draft.

Defense wins championships, and that’s the theme of this draft class. This year’s group is loaded with quality pass rushers and run stoppers, led by Texas A&M star Myles Garrett, who’s been atop mock drafts and rankings throughout the season.

In fact, it’s very possible we see two defensive ends selected in the top five as Garrett and Alabama stud Jonathan Allen both grade out as top prospects.

Here’s our ninth 2017 NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

6. New York Jets: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

7. San Diego Chargers: Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee

8. Carolina Panthers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

10. Buffalo Bills: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

11. New Orleans Saints: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

15. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

17. Washington Redskins: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

18. Tennessee Titans: Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross, WR, Washington

20. Denver Broncos: Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan

21. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

22. Miami Dolphins: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

23. New York Giants: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

24. Oakland Raiders: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

25. Houston Texans: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

28. Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

29. Green Bay Packers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

31. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

32. New England Patriots: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

