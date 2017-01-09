NFL Playoff Betting Odds: Early Divisional Round Spreads, Lines For All Games

Share this:

The NFL Divisional Round games are set for next weekend, and there are several exciting matchups for football fans to watch.

Bettors will notice the massive spread for the New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans showdown at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are favored by as many as 16 points at some sportsbooks. They already beat the Texans this season, earning a 27-0 win in Week 3 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in place of the then-suspended Tom Brady. Oddsmakers are expecting a similar outcome Saturday night.

Here are the early spreads for every Divisional Round game. All lines are provided by our friends at OddsShark.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-16)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (no line yet)

