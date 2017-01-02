NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Dates, Kickoff Times, TV Listings For Each Game

Share this:

It’s playoff time.

The fields are set for both the AFC and NFC playoffs after a consequential Week 17 slate of NFL games Sunday. The AFC playoffs will run through New England, as the Patriots clinched the No. 1 seed with a convincing win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins, who will be the No. 6 seed.

The NFC playoff picture went down to the wire, as the Nos. 4 and 6 seeds depended on the outcome of the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers “Sunday Night Football” game. The Packers beat their rivals and earned home-field advantage for the wild-card round.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule below, complete with start times (all Eastern) and TV information.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 7

AFC: No. 5 Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans (4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

NFC: No. 6 Detroit Lions at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 8

AFC: No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC: No. 5 New York Giants at No. 4 Green Bay Packers (4:40 p.m., FOX)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 14

NFC: Packers/Giants/Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (4:35 p.m., FOX)

AFC: Texans/Raiders/Dolphins at No. 1 New England Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 15

AFC: Steelers/Texans/Raiders at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (1:15 p.m., NBC)

NFC: Packers/Lions/Giants at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (4:40 p.m., FOX)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship Game: Packers/Lions/Giants/Cowboys winner vs. Packers/Giants/Seahawks/Falcons winner, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC Championship Game: Texans/Raiders/Dolphins/Patriots winner vs. Steelers/Texans/Raiders/Chiefs winner, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

SUPER BOWL LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

AFC winner vs. NFC winner, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images