NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Dates, Kickoff Times, TV Listings For Each Game

It’s playoff time.
The fields are set for both the AFC and NFC playoffs after a consequential Week 17 slate of NFL games Sunday. The AFC playoffs will run through New England, as the Patriots clinched the No. 1 seed with a convincing win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins, who will be the No. 6 seed.
The NFC playoff picture went down to the wire, as the Nos. 4 and 6 seeds depended on the outcome of the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers “Sunday Night Football” game. The Packers beat their rivals and earned home-field advantage for the wild-card round.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule below, complete with start times (all Eastern) and TV information.
WILD-CARD ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 7
AFC: No. 5 Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans (4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC)
NFC: No. 6 Detroit Lions at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m., NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 8
AFC: No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 p.m., CBS)
NFC: No. 5 New York Giants at No. 4 Green Bay Packers (4:40 p.m., FOX)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 14
NFC: Packers/Giants/Seahawks at No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (4:35 p.m., FOX)
AFC: Texans/Raiders/Dolphins at No. 1 New England Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 15
AFC: Steelers/Texans/Raiders at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (1:15 p.m., NBC)
NFC: Packers/Lions/Giants at No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (4:40 p.m., FOX)
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship Game: Packers/Lions/Giants/Cowboys winner vs. Packers/Giants/Seahawks/Falcons winner, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC Championship Game: Texans/Raiders/Dolphins/Patriots winner vs. Steelers/Texans/Raiders/Chiefs winner, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)
SUPER BOWL LI
Sunday, Feb. 5
AFC winner vs. NFC winner, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP