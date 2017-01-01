NFL Rumors: 49ers To Fire Trent Baalke As GM Due To Coach-Hiring Errors

Share this:

Trent Baalke won’t pick any more of the San Francisco 49ers’ head coaches.

The 49ers will fire Baalke as general manager and soon determine head coach Chip Kelly’s future, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday on Twitter. The Niners will close their dreadful 2016 season Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks and then begin the process of finding new leadership in their football operations.

Trent Baalke has been informed he's being fired, Chip Kelly has not. He's mtg w ownership after game — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

Minutes after breaking the news about Baalke, Glazer shared an anecdote which explains why the 49ers no longer trust their soon-to-be ex-general manger’s judgment.

Adam Gase was informed he was choice as 49er coach 2 yrs ago then at last minute told Baalke pushed to go the other way, Gase was stunned — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

Baalke convinced the 49ers to hire Jim Tomsula as head coach after Jim Harbaugh’s departure in late 2014. San Francisco went 5-11 under Tomsula in 2015 and fired him after just one season. Kelly replaced Tomsula, but the 49ers fared even worse this season, posting a 2-13 record after 15 games.

Gase ultimately landed in Miami where he has led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season in charge.

The 49ers apparently regret picking Tomsula over Gase, and Baalke seems set to pay the price for that decision.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images