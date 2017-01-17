NFL Rumors: 49ers To Offer Kyle Shanahan Head Coaching Job

Share this:

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers have found their man.

The 49ers are prepared to offer their head coaching job to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan whenever the Falcons are eliminated from the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on SundayAtlantaants for the right to play in Super Bowl LI.

San Francisco is allowed to request a second interview following the NFC Championship Game and they plan to do so, according to Schefter.

Coming off a 2-14 season, the 49ers parted ways with head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke with the hope that a new regime could return them to prominence, and they think that Shanahan has exactly what it takes.

Shanahan should bring an exciting brand of football to the Bay Area should he accept the position. Under Shanahan’s watch, the Falcons led the NFL in scoring, were second in total yards and third in passing yards per game. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan put together an MVP-caliber season in 2016 and the combination of Shanahan and Ryan has the Falcons one win away from the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will have to find a triggerman for Shanahan’s offense as quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt for free agency and backup Blaine Gabbert was ineffective as a starter during the first eight weeks of the 2016 season.

