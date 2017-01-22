Antonio Brown’s Reported Facebook Contract Might Explain Controversial Live Stream

Share this:

Youthful exuberance might not have been the only reason Antonio Brown brought Pittsburgh Steelers fans behind the scenes.

The Steelers wide receiver has a marketing contract with Facebook worth in the high six figures, NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport reported Sunday, citing sources. Brown shocked the NFL last week when he streamed live video from inside the Steelers’ locker room following their divisional-round win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The video showed the Steelers celebrating their victory but also featured head coach Mike Tomlin describing the New England Patriots, whom Pittsburgh will play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, in unflattering language.

Brown’s video violated team and NFL rules on social-media usage. He apologized to his team Tuesday and is awaiting punishment from head coach Mike Tomlin.

But Brown’s live stream also was a big hit on Facebook, with hundreds of thousands of viewers watching at least part of it. And that only can be a good thing as far as Brown’s business links with Facebook are concerned.

