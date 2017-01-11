Broncos Hire Dolphins’ Vance Joseph As New Head Coach, Replacing Gary Kubiak

Share this:

The Denver Broncos officially have hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach. He’ll receive a four-year contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Another NFL head coaching gig reportedly is off the market.

The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to be their new head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a source.

Joseph was considered a “frontrunner” for the Denver job after Gary Kubiak retired on Jan. 1 due to health concerns, and it appears things have moved pretty quickly. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Joseph interviewed with the Broncos on Tuesday — two days after his Dolphins lost 30-12 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game — then returned to seal the deal Wednesday.

Joseph also got the thumbs up from Broncos general manager John Elway on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old spent just one year in Miami, previously serving as a defensive backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-2010), Houston Texans (2011-2013) and Cincinnati Bengals (2014-2015). Joseph will inherit one of the best secondaries in football in Denver, but he’ll have his work cut out for him on offense, where the Broncos averaged just 20.8 points per game this season, 22nd in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins are the five remaining teams with head coach vacancies as of Wednesday.