NFL Rumors: Browns, Jamie Collins Making ‘Significant Progress’ On Contract Extension

Jamie Collins might be staying with the Cleveland Browns after all.

The star linebacker, who was traded from the New England Patriots to the Browns during the regular season, is able to become an unrestricted free agent in March. But instead of testing the open market, the two sides are close to a contract extension, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The Browns have made significant progress on an extension with pending free-agent Jamie Collins, sources said. Deal to be done by weekend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 20, 2017

Collins has three sacks, two interceptions, three passes defended, 79 tackles and two forced fumbles in 15 games this season.

He’s a very good linebacker, and the Browns need young players like him to build a formidable defense. Cleveland ranked 27th in passing yards allowed per attempt and 29th in rushing yards given up per carry in 2016.

There’s certainly a lot of improvement to be made.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images