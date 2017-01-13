NFL Rumors: Chargers Finalizing Deal With Anthony Lynn To Be Head Coach

Share this:

Tweet







On the same day the Los Angeles Chargers’ new logo was made fun of by nearly everyone on the internet, it appears they’ve also found their new head coach, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Chargers are finalizing a deal with Anthony Lynn, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

Albert Breer of MMQB.com reported additional details on Anthony Lynn’s situation.

New Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will consider keeping Ken Whisenhunt and Co. on offense. Gus Bradley a prime DC candidate too, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2017

Lynn had been the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator over the last two seasons, and he became the team’s interim head coach when Rex Ryan was fired in December.

The Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy earlier this month. They’ve been to the playoffs only once in the last sevens seasons and finished the 2016 campaign at the bottom of the AFC West division with a 5-11 record.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images