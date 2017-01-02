NFL Rumors: Chargers Plan To Fire Mike McCoy After Disappointing Season

Share this:

UPDATE (8:46 p.m. ET): The Chargers have fired head coach Mike McCoy following their 37-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike McCoy has been dismissed as head coach. INFO: https://t.co/uECp1NbJTy pic.twitter.com/T64O9WryGa — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 2, 2017

Original Story: Mike McCoy will be on the sideline for the San Diego Chargers in Week 17, but it might be for the last time.

The Chargers plan to fire their head coach after San Diego’s matchup against its AFC West division rival Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Thanks in part to a slew of injuries, the Bolts have stumbled to a 5-10 heading into the last week of the season.

McCoy brought the Chargers to the playoffs as an AFC wild-card team in his first season in 2013, but they lost to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round. San Diego turned in another 9-7 season in 2014 before finishing below .500 in their last two, giving McCoy a 27-36 record over four seasons.

If McCoy does get canned, San Diego will be one of at least six open head coaching jobs, joining the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and possibly the Denver Broncos.

