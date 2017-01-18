NFL Rumors: Chargers To Ditch Shockingly Unpopular ‘LA’ Logo

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Chargers’ “working” logo turned out to be a non-starter.

The Chargers introduced themselves to their new market with a new logo many hated at first sight. ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Chargers have sent their working logo to the scrapheap.

I was told the Chargers will never use this logo again. It will go down as the shortest-lived logo in sports history. pic.twitter.com/8V5pSa12cK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 17, 2017

Fans of the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers fans loudly booed the logo when the jumbotron projected it during their game Saturday at Staples Center.

We would have expected Los Angeles Dodgers fans to react with even more furor, but they won’t have the chance.

The team formerly known as the San Diego Chargers are moving on to a new look, and the public must wait for its release.

Sit tight with those lightning bolts of criticism.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images