NFL Rumors: Chuck Pagano To Remain Colts Coach Under New GM Chris Ballard

Share this:

Tweet







Chuck Pagano will have at least one chance to impress his new boss.

The Indianapolis Colts coach keep his job in 2017, following Chris Ballard’s arrival as general manager, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday on Twitter.

A presser today, but Colts GM Chris Ballard intends to keep HC Chuck Pagano for 2017, then re-evaluate for 2018, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

Pagano led the Colts to consecutive 8-8 seasons in 2015 and 2016. Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly assured Pagano he’d keep his job earlier this month, as rumors of new general manager gathered strength.

The Colts hired Ballard on Sunday as general manager. Ballard replaces Ryan Grigson, who hired Pagano, but the traditional practice of general managers changing coaches must wait for now.

Indianapolis hasn’t reached the playoffs in two seasons under Pagano, and franchise quarterback Andrew Luck is only growing older. Pagano will have another chance to pursue success with Indianapolis, but we can reasonably believe he won’t have a long-term future with the Colts if he oversees another 8-8 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images