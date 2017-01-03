NFL Rumors: Connor Cook Expected To Start At QB For Raiders Vs. Texans

Share this:

Tweet







It sounds like Connor Cook will make history Saturday when the Oakland Raiders travel to NRG Stadium for their AFC Wild Card Game against the Houston Texans.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Raiders are going forward with the expectation that Cook will start at quarterback against the Texans.

Cook, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, would become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to make his first career start in an NFL playoff game.

#Raiders are going forward with the expectation that QB Connor Cook starts vs. #Texans, sources say. Matt McGloin not believed to be ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

In a playoff matchup everyone saw coming, it’s likely QB Connor Cook & the #Raiders vs. QB Brock Osweiler and the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

Matt McGloin originally took over as Oakland’s new starting quarterback after Pro Bowl signal caller Derek Carr suffered a season-ending injury in the Raiders’ Christmas Eve win over the Indianapolis Colts. McGloin suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, though, and he’s unlikely to be ready for Oakland’s opening-round playoff contest, per Rapoport.

It’s been a disappointing couple of weeks for the Raiders, who once had their eyes on the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They lost Carr, let an AFC West title slip away and now must begin their postseason quest on the road by virtue of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the division and securing the conference’s No. 2 seed behind the top-ranked New England Patriots.

Saturday’s Raiders-Texans matchup could be quite the doozy, all things considered, as Houston is dealing with some QB uncertainty of its own. Brock Osweiler was benched in favor of Tom Savage amid a very shaky season, but Savage suffered a concussion Sunday in the Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans and hasn’t been cleared to return.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images