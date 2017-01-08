NFL Rumors: Dolphins’ Vance Joseph A Leading Candidate For Broncos Job

Share this:

The Dolphins were dominated 30-12 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Game at Heinz Field, and Miami’s losses might not be over.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a front-runner for the Denver Broncos’ head-coaching vacancy. The position opened when Gary Kubiak retired last week.

Rapoport also said it could all “come together very quickly” between the Broncos and Joseph if the Dolphins lost to the Steelers on Sunday. But given the Broncos’ struggles on offense this season, it would be a little surprising if they didn’t hire an offensive-minded head coach.

The Dolphins hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator prior to this season. He has been a defensive coach for four different NFL teams (including Miami) since 2005.

